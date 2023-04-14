Coleman Mason is embracing the opportunity in front of him with arms wide open.
The 34-year-old, who spent last season as the defensive coordinator at Locust Fork, was hired Thursday by Holly Pond to lead its football program into the future. He takes the reins from Chris Moss, who departed after two separate stints (2020 and 2022) with the Broncos.
For Mason, there is no shortage of emotions as he prepares to embark on his journey.
“I’m really excited but probably equally as nervous,” he said with a laugh. “My first time being a head coach … just can’t wait to dive in and get going.”
A Susan Moore graduate, Mason began his coaching career at his alma mater in 2013 and was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017.
From 2018-20, Mason commanded a defense that allowed just 15.5 points per game, including a 2019 unit that surrendered a meager 12.1 points per game en route to a 10-0 regular season and second-round playoff berth.
Following 10 years at Susan Moore, where he also served as the school’s wrestling coach, Mason accepted the defensive coordinator position at Locust Fork.
The Hornets got off to a rocky start in 2022 — the defense allowed 37.5 points per clash through its first four — but rebounded nicely, surrendering just 13 points per contest in its final six regular season games en route to earning a postseason bid.
Mason is banking on those experiences to help guide him as a head coach.
“My time at Susan Moore … it was home,” he said. “They let me do my own thing and learn and grow up. Then, Locust Fork brought me on and I learned a lot working with Coach (Billy) Adams. He was a great resource to have. Also, Kirk Ingram, the defensive coordinator (at Susan Moore) when I was in school. He was a sponge to learn from and hone in my craft.”
Mason takes over a Holly Pond program that is coming off a winless 2022 campaign.
The Broncos, however, did score 37 points on Mason’s defense last season, so the young coach knows he has some good players on the roster.
Mason said he’ll begin laying the groundwork immediately in order to maximize that talent.
“Building relationships is the first thing,” he said. “That can outweigh X's and O's. When they buy in to you, they believe in you. We want to get in the weight room and get as strong as we can be. We want to make sure we know the schemes and put a good product on the field.
"Consistency. Discipline. Be where you’re supposed to be. Not only do we want them to be where they’re supposed to be in football but also in life, because those two things intersect. We want to make good men who play football.”