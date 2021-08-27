VINEMONT — Parker Martin accounted for five total touchdowns, Tyler Simmons pitched in two, and Fairview turned in a strong second-half effort to pick up a 56-28 road win against Vinemont on Friday night.
The Aggies (2-0) held a 35-28 lead over the Eagles (0-2) following an action-packed first half before outpacing the home squad 21-0 over the final 24 minutes and pulling away.
The teams combined for 477 yards of offense and nine touchdowns in the first two quarters.
“I’m proud of our guys for continuing to fight tonight," Fairview coach George Redding said. "Hats off to Vinemont. I felt like they whipped our butt in the first half up front. I think both defenses were struggling tremendously to stop each other. But we felt like the difference in the game wouldn’t be an offensive play — it would be a defensive stop. At some point, someone had to make a stand to get the game tilted. I was proud of our guys for doing that in the second half. For as much firepower as they have, that speaks highly of our guys."
Simmons (15 yards and 1 yard), Martin (6 yards and 1 yard) and Eli Frost (7 yards) each produced touchdown runs for the Purple and Gold in the first half. Martin's 1-yarder put the Aggies ahead at the break.
Vinemont, though, matched Redding's squad blow for blow.
Colby Miller returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown to answer Fairview's opening salvo.
He also scored on TD runs of 11 and 23 yards. Brody Speer added a 2-yard touchdown dash as well.
Martin and the Aggies' defense, however, took over in the second half.
Following a turnover on downs from Vinemont, Martin eventually capped a nine-play drive with a 13-yard toss to Bryson Chamness, who made a leaping catch in the end zone.
Fairview then recovered a fumble and went ahead 49-28 on the very next snap — a 33-yard strike from Martin to Jameson Goble. The former also connected with Caden Jennings (26 yards) in the fourth quarter.
Vinemont, who lost some key players down the stretch, was unable to mount a comeback.
"I’ve never been more proud of a group of guys, I don't think, than I am right now," Eagles coach Stephen Robinson said. "We started the game down five starters and were down nine in the second half. I'm so proud of this group. We got a lot of reps for some young guys. Man, I'm telling you, we pounded them — they didn't want none in the first half. We’ve just got to get some guys healthy and try to keep doing what we do."
Martin finished 6-of-12 through the air for 124 yards. He also added 63 yards on eight carries.
Simmons (12 carries for 108 yards) and Frost (seven carries for 59 yards) also had solid games.
Chamness, meanwhile, caught three passes for 31 yards. Goble hauled in two receptions for 65 yards.
The Aggies return to action next week for their region opener against Guntersville.
"We’re excited to be 2-0," Redding said. "We understand we’ve got lots of things to get better at and clean up. But the goal is to come in and find ways to win. And our guys were able to do that tonight. So we’re happy to go into next week with some momentum."
Speer notched 116 yards on 17 carries, his second straight 100-yard rushing game.
Miller ended his night with 94 yards on 11 carries.
The Eagles open region play at home against J.B. Pennington next week.
