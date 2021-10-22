Halloween is right around the corner, but Fairview’s Parker Martin and Eli Frost will spearhead the nightmares of Sardis' players for a long time to come.
Martin scored five touchdowns in four different facets, and Frost added four scores of his own — all in the first half — as the Aggies (8-1, 5-1) cruised to a 56-14 triumph in their Class 5A, Region 7 finale on Friday.
Martin recorded a pair of rushing touchdowns in the first quarter and returned an interception for a score early in the second quarter. He followed with a touchdown pass to Frost with 9:28 to go in the first half and capped his theatrics with a kickoff return for a touchdown shortly afterward.
Martin threw for 135 yards on 6-of-9 passing and added 50 rushing yards.
Frost was not to be outdone. He had three rushing touchdowns and one receiving score in the first half. Frost finished with 148 rushing yards on 15 carries. Elijah Guyton, meanwhile, made all eight of his extra-point attempts.
Fairview closes the regular season at Holly Pond next week.
The Aggies will host a playoff game on Nov. 5 — the third consecutive postseason appearance for the program.
