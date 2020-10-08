FAIRVIEW — George Redding couldn't have asked for a better birthday present.
Quarterback Parker Martin accounted for five touchdowns, Fairview garnered its first shutout since 2018, and Redding — the longtime coach turned 44 on Thursday — saw his Aggies blank Crossville 35-0 inside Dafford Smith Stadium to improve to 6-1 overall (4-1 in Class 5A, Region 7) on the season.
Fairview's defense held Crossville (0-7, 0-4) to just 98 yards on 45 plays, its strongest performance of the fall.
"The big thing in our program is showing some consistency, because we think anybody can do it for one day," Redding said. "But can you do it every day? We've had a couple of emotional wins, so it's really important for us to show up for work every day. I'm really proud of the defense. I felt like they prepared really, really well all week long. Offensively, it was a little bit of a funk, and we had to sort some stuff out up front early. But overall, it was a good team win for us at home."
Martin threw three touchdown passes in the first half — 18 yards to Caden Jennings, 30 yards to Eli Speegle and 4 yards to JT White — to stake the Aggies to a 21-0 lead at halftime.
He also added a 4-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and a 33-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to cap off the scoring for the Purple and Gold.
Despite his dazzling performance, though, the junior standout was quick to credit his teammates.
"It wasn't only me," Martin said. "Our receivers got open, and our line did a great job up front. They gave me the opportunities to score touchdowns. It feels really good to be the first Fairview team to make the playoffs in 5A and have a chance to host in the first round. It's a great team win, and we're all excited.
"But we have to look past this one and get ready for next week."
Martin finished 13 of 17 through the air for 153 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.
He tossed in 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns on nine carries and provided seven tackles on defense.
Tyler Simmons racked up 88 yards on 14 carries, while Jennings (four receptions, 45 yards), Speegle (three receptions, 54 yards) and White (two receptions, 24 yards) were Martin's top targets in the passing game.
Bryson Chamness, Dalton Payne, Eli Frost and Jameson Goble also caught passes.
Fairview travels to Brewer next Friday night for a non-region matchup.
Crossville, meanwhile, returns home to host Sardis.
Colton Adkins led the Lions with 58 yards on 26 carries.
Armando Chavez added 21 rushing yards on seven carries, and Alex Chacon recorded an interception.
