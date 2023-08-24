Mars Hill Bible walked out of Oliver Woodard Stadium on Thursday night with an impressive victory over the hometown Bearcats.
Griffin Hanson tossed five touchdown passes, the Class 3A No. 4 Panthers forced four Cullman turnovers and the road squad ran away in the second half to collect a 55-21 victory over the Black and Gold.
Jackson Sessions (5-yard touchdown run) and Wyatt Buchanan (24-yard touchdown reception from Preston Gay) helped out the Bearcats offensively in the first half, and Trenton Clemmons’ pick-six made it 28-21 just before halftime.
Unfortunately for Cullman, though, it was all Mars Hill after that.
The Panthers scored on their first four possessions of the second half and racked up 417 yards of total offense en route to spoiling Danny Stiff’s first game as Bearcats head coach.
Buchanan hauled in 11 catches for 132 yards and a touchdown, while Gay completed 17 of 30 passes for 184 yards.
Hanson, meanwhile, completed 9-of-11 through the air for 167 yards. He added 61 rushing yards.
Cullman will travel to Jasper next week for the start of a three-game road trip.