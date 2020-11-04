The regular season may be over, but the fun is just beginning.
The playoffs have officially arrived, and there are six teams in The Times' coverage area ready to compete.
Addison, Cullman, Fairview and Good Hope will host in the opening round, while Vinemont and West Point will hit the road for their postseason matchups.
We have a lot to cover, so let's check out what awaits those programs on Friday night.
% Team: Addison (6-4, 5-1 in Class 2A, Region 5)
% Opponent: Colbert County (7-3, 4-2 in Class 2A, Region 8)
% All-Time Series: 1-1
% Last Meeting: Addison 44, Colbert County 12 (2019)
% The Skinny: The Indians began the season with six straight wins before losing three of their last four.
Those three losses, however, came against 2A No. 1 Mars Hill Bible, 2A No. 5 Red Bay and 4A Deshler.
On the flip side, Colbert County took down just one team with a winning record this season.
Players to watch include QB Slade Berryman, WR/TE Jaylen Butler and DL Jareekus Bonner.
Addison, meanwhile, is making its 11th straight postseason appearance.
% Quotes of Note: "We count this like a second season. New season, new beginning, new chance. We're excited about that. We have a bad taste in our mouths with how it unfolded (in the playoffs) last year." — Addison coach David Smothers
"They've got athletes all over the field. Extremely athletic, fast, quick, big. It's definitely going to be a challenge. But if we get the victory, it'll be a fun victory. Because the only way we are going to win is if everyone is on the same page and playing until the whistle blows. It's fun to win, but it makes it special when you earn it. If we don't earn it, we won't win." — Addison coach David Smothers
% Game: Friday, 7 p.m. at A.G. Hicks Stadium
% Team: Cullman (8-2, 6-1 in Class 6A, Region 8)
% Opponent: Shades Valley (3-7, 3-3 in Class 6A, Region 5)
% All-Time Series: 0-0
% Last Meeting: First Meeting
% The Skinny: The Mounties didn't shy away from playing tough teams this season.
Clay-Chalkville, Pinson Valley, Mountain Brook, Gardendale, Briarwood, Vestavia Hills — an admirable list.
Shades Valley started 0-6 but reeled off three wins in its last four games to grab some momentum entering the playoffs for the first time 2017.
The Mounties are spearheaded offensively by QB Earl Woods and RB Jordan Pearson.
Cullman is back in the playoffs for the second time in as many years under coach Oscar Glasscock.
The Bearcats are also hosting a first-round contest for the first time since 2013.
% Quotes of Note: "The No. 1 thing is we feel super thankful and blessed to be playing. We're super thankful we were able to play our full 10-game schedule. That aside, playoff games are a big deal around here. That's how you judge great teams, good teams, average teams — how you do in the playoffs. It was hugely significant to win the first 6A playoff game in school history last year. There's a lot of kids on this team who were a part of that win." — Cullman coach Oscar Glasscock
"Their non-region schedule was one of the toughest in the state regardless of classification. I'm sure they feel confident. Coach (Jamie) Mitchell has done an amazing job. I haven't seen a team improve that much over a season in a long time. They have a very good football team. We'll have to withstand the storm and adjust to their speed and athleticism. I think it's going to be one of the better first-round games in the state. Hopefully, we hold up our end of the bargain." — Cullman coach Oscar Glasscock
% Game: Friday, 7 p.m. at Oliver Woodard Stadium
% Team: No. 10 Fairview (9-1, 5-1 in Class 5A, Region 7)
% Opponent: Center Point (7-3, 5-2 in Class 5A, Region 6)
% All-Time Series: 0-0
% Last Meeting: First Meeting
% The Skinny: The Eagles enter the playoffs having won six of their past seven matchups.
The lone setback during that stretch was a three-point loss (17-14) to an eight-win Leeds team.
Center Point averaged 34.7 points per game this season under George Bates.
Names to watch include RB Troy Bruce, QB Jabari Collier and WR Harold Holloman.
Fairview enters this contest riding a seven-game win streak.
The Aggies are back in the playoffs for the second straight year and eighth time under George Redding.
% Quotes of Note: "It's very exciting for us. We reminded our team this week that half the teams in the state had to go home last week. We're excited about playing and about getting to play at home." — Fairview coach George Redding
"They're a very good football team. Very fast, athletic and explosive. They can beat you in a lot of ways. Two good running backs, and a quarterback who throws well. They have a lot of different weapons. Defensively, great size up front and do a great job getting to the football. This is definitely one of the top teams we will have faced this year. It's going to be important for us not to give up the big play." — Fairview coach George Redding
% Game: Friday, 7 p.m. at Dafford Smith Stadium
% Team: No. 10 Good Hope (9-1, 5-1 in Class 4A, Region 6)
% Opponent: North Jackson (6-4, 5-2 in Class 4A, Region 7)
% All-Time Series: North Jackson leads 2-0
% Last Meeting: North Jackson 42, Good Hope 15 (2015)
% The Skinny: The Chiefs are back in the playoffs following a one-year hiatus.
North Jackson won three of its last four matchups, and its losses came against 4A No. 2 Madison Academy, 4A No. 7 Madison County, 6A Scottsboro and 6A Fort Payne.
The Chiefs are averaging 31.7 points per game.
North Jackson's top players include ATH Nigel Lanier, QB Dalton Morris and LB Macklin Guess.
The Raiders, meanwhile, are 28-6 since the start of the 2018 season.
It's the third consecutive postseason appearance for Good Hope as well.
% Quotes of Note: "My message (to the team) was it doesn't matter if you're 9-1, 6-4 or 5-5, you've got a shot in the playoffs. I'm thankful our guys put us in a position to play in the playoffs. Now, we want to do our best." — Good Hope coach Alan Scott
"The first thing that jumps out is they can score points. They've played some really tough competition as well. Huge up front — the biggest team we've played all year. Quarterback is a great athlete. Skill guys can score touchdowns from anywhere. Defense is aggressive, and they're well-coached. Another thing is they kick an onside kick every time they score. That's key for us." — Good Hope coach Alan Scott
% Game: Friday, 7 p.m. at James W. Shabel Stadium
% Team: Vinemont (7-3, 5-2 in Class 3A, Region 6)
% Opponent: Plainview (9-1, 5-1 in Class 3A, Region 7)
% All-Time Series: Plainview leads 1-0
% Last Meeting: Plainview 35, Vinemont 21 (1990)
% The Skinny: The Bears put together a fine season, losing only to 3A No. 1 Fyffe in Week 6.
However, six of Plainview's wins came against teams — Glencoe, Brindlee Mountain, Crossville, Ider, Pisgah and Asbury — with a combined 11-49 record.
A few names to watch include RB/DL Brody McCurdy, RB/LB Marcos Vega, QB/DB Noah White, RB/DL Jathan Underwood and OL/DL Ethan Hope.
The Eagles, meanwhile, return to the postseason for the first time since 2014.
Vinemont has won four straight games and 6 of its past 7 following a 1-2 start.
% Quotes of Note: "It's exciting. Everybody's stepped it up. As coaches, we're on edge a little bit. We want to make sure we do enough but not overdo it. We're happy for the program. The coaches and the kids have put a bunch of blood, sweat and tears into it. I'm super excited for the kids." — Vinemont coach Stephen Robinson
"They run the veer and do a good job firing off the ball. The quarterback is an excellent decision-maker. We feel like we've got to play with a low pad level against them. Being 9-1, they obviously know how to win. It's going to be good competition. We're going to get on the bus Friday night and go give them our best shot." — Vinemont coach Stephen Robinson
% Game: Friday, 7 p.m. at Plainview High School
% Team: West Point (4-6, 3-3 in Class 5A, Region 7)
% Opponent: No. 8 Alexandria (9-1, 7-0 in Class 5A, Region 6)
% All-Time Series: Alexandria leads 1-0
% Last Meeting: Alexandria 41, West Point 21 (2015)
% The Skinny: The Valley Cubs won their first nine games before falling to 3A No. 2 Piedmont last week.
Alexandria has several playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, including Ronnie Royal, Javais McGhee, Antonio Ross and Wesley Wright.
The Warriors, meanwhile, are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
West Point started the season 0-5 but reeled off four wins in its last five games to earn a postseason spot for the fifth time in eight years under coach Don Farley.
% Quotes of Note: "We're excited about it. I told them, 'Let's go have some fun.' March 13, we didn't know what was going to happen. June 1, we got told we were having a season. The season started with adversity, and people were saying we weren't good enough to make the playoffs. Then, we started having fun and winning some games. That's what we want to do on Friday night. You can't achieve it if you don't believe it. I'm excited to see these guys play." — West Point coach Don Farley
"They are 9-1 and getting to play at home. Good athletes. They try to get their playmakers the ball and create mismatches." — West Point coach Don Farley
% Game: Friday, 7 p.m. at Alexandria High School
