Cullman's home opener versus Jasper has been moved to Saturday at 11 a.m.
The game — which was slated for tonight at 7 p.m. — was rescheduled due to the threat of inclement weather.
Funeral services for Joyce McNutt, 91, of Hanceville, Ala. will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hanceville. Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery.
James Larry Tucker, age 74, of Cullman, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Cullman Regional. He was born February 14, 1946, to Harlis and Pauline Tucker. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Shelby (Jack) Baker. Survivors include his wife, Lillie Mae Tucker; brother,…
Angelia Marie Dingler, age 61, of Cullman, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at her residence. She was born November 26, 1958. Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Clifford Dingler; son, Cameron (Donna) Dingler; granddaughter, Caitlin Dingler; mother, Joyce Coggins; sisters, Ka…
Stephanie Jenice Chapman, 56, of Cullman, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Brookwood Medical Center. She was born October 17, 1963, to the late Paul and Glenda Chapman. Survivors include her children, Christopher (Courtney) Howell, Jacob (Beth) Howell, Haley (Justin) Harris, Sera…
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.