Holly Pond’s season-opening game against Brindlee Mountain has been canceled.
The contest — set to be Chris Moss’ coaching debut with the Broncos — was scheduled for Friday, August 21 at Thomas-Michelfelder Field.
According to Moss, the game was canceled due to the Lions not having enough players.
“The kids were looking forward to it, but it is what it is,” Moss said. “As I’ve said before, these are unprecedented times."
Holly Pond’s season opener will now take place against Cold Springs at home on August 28.
Moss said his team could possibly schedule a makeup game with another program during its bye week on September 25.
