Holly Pond is ready to hit the field, and Chris Moss is ready to return to the sideline.
The former Good Hope coach enters his first season with the Broncos after spending 10 seasons (2005-14) with the Raiders, winning 48 games and securing five playoff berths during a successful tenure.
Holly Pond is looking to rebound from a tough 2019, when it missed the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
However, the Broncos have enjoyed a productive summer and couldn't be more excited for the season ahead.
Holly Pond will host Brindlee Mountain on August 21 in its season opener.
Need a football fix? Then take a look at this year's Broncos below and check back for a full story, roster and pictures in the 2020 Football Preview Magazine — due out later this month.
% Head Coach: Chris Moss
% Last Season: 2-8, 2-4 (Class 3A, Region 5)
% Key Departures: Kyler Chaney, Collin Leathers
% Key Returners: Levi Boatright, Jayden Perkins, Gavin Phillips, Jacob Holderfield
% Coach Speak: "This (COVID-19) is something we've never been through. We want what's best for the kids. We want to keep the kids safe. It's been a different time, that's for sure." — Chris Moss
"The kids are working hard. There's not a whole lot of us, but they're doing everything they can to get better. We're going to have to do some different things, but it's still football. We're going to have to block and tackle. It's just been a different time having to make these adjustments. We're trying to make something positive out of something unforeseen." — Chris Moss
