HOLLY POND — Mark Cornelius is a Bronco through and through.
Now, the longtime assistant coach is getting a crack at running the football program following the recent resignation of Chris Moss.
Excitement is certainly in the air for the Broncos, who opened fall camp this week and kick off the 2021 season with a home game against Brindlee Mountain on Aug. 20.
Need a football fix? Then take a look at this year's Broncos below and check back for a full story, roster and pictures in the 2021 Football Preview Magazine — due out later this month.
Head Coach: Mark Cornelius
2020 Record: 2-8 (1-6 in Class 3A, Region 6)
Key Returners: Landon Perkins, Kadin Suryono, Austin Marsh, Christian Couch
Key Losses: Levi Boatright, Jayden Perkins, Brandon Holmes, Charlie Huddleston, Jacob Holderfield, Lane Tipton, Tyler Suryono
Coach Speak: “It’s been great to be out here. The boys have shown up and been energetic. They’ve gone at it. I haven’t seen any slackers in the group. We’ve had enthusiasm going from drill to drill. They’ve also shown good attention as we’ve started teaching and implementing our offense and defense. I’ve been really pleased.” — Mark Cornelius
“We’ve got to establish our offensive line and our defensive line. We’ve got some young kids who don’t have a lot of varsity experience. We probably only have one offensive lineman that’s seen varsity experience. We’ve got to solidify that, but I feel like we have experience with our skill guys. Up front, though, will be the big challenge for us moving forward.” — Mark Cornelius
2021 Schedule
Aug. 20: Brindlee Mountain
Aug. 27: at Cold Springs
Sept. 3: Oakman*
Sept. 10: at J.B. Pennington*
Sept. 17: Carbon Hill*
Sept. 24: BYE
Oct. 1: Tarrant*
Oct. 8: Winfield*
Oct. 15: Susan Moore*
Oct. 22: at Vinemont*
Oct. 29: Fairview
*Class 3A, Region 6 Game
