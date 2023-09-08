The third week of the season was not the most fun one for Cullman.
Hartselle broke open a scoreless game with three second-quarter touchdowns on the way to a 42-0 rout of the Bearcats on Friday.
It was the third straight loss in the series for the Bearcats (1-2, 0-1 Class 6A, Region 7), who beat Hartselle in 2019 and 2020. Friday was Cullman’s first shutout loss since a 28-0 defeat to Athens in 2020.
Hartselle (2-1, 1-0), which is ranked sixth in the state in Class 6A, scored its first three touchdowns in the final minutes of the second quarter. Lincoln Bryant passed to Noah Lee for a score, Ri Fletcher ran for a touchdown and Landon Blackwood found Bryant for one more.
After halftime, Hartselle’s Peyton Steele returned an interception for a touchdown and Blackwood found Marcus Tapscott for a score. Gage Ownby added a late touchdown.
Cullman’s Ben Conway had a nice highlight when he recovered a fumble in the first half.
Hartselle, which beat Cullman 34-3 last year, has won 25 of its last 26 regular season games. The lone loss was this year’s season opener against Austin.
Cullman has its third straight road game next week when it visits Decatur.