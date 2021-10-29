HANCEVILLE — The playing surface at Ray Talley Stadium was not ideal for a football game on Friday night, but it was just right for the postgame celebration, as Hanceville bounced back from an early deficit to end the 2021 season with a home win.
On a rain-soaked field, the Bulldogs (3-7) rattled off 24 unanswered points in the second half to knock off Elkmont 24-6 in the season finale.
“I’m just really proud for our seniors to end things the way they did,” said Bulldogs head coach Ryan Brewer. “I’m excited to end with some positive energy going into the offseason. I can’t wait to get in the weight room and get ready for next season.”
Hanceville junior Brosnan Ward ran for 127 yards and a score, the Bulldogs held Elkmont under the century mark in yardage, and the Purple and Gold capped off the year with a muddy celebration in front of its home crowd, slipping and sliding the night away.
Brewer saw a more focused team in the second half after giving away a pair of turnovers early on. His squad went to the break on the wrong end of a 6-0 score.
“We didn’t manage (the rain) very well in the first half,” said Brewer. “We got in there (at the half) and told them that we weren’t going to change anything, keep on doing what we’re doing and just hang on to the football.”
The first of two Hanceville lost fumbles set up the first score of the night — a 36-yard pop pass from Houston Rowe Allen to Nicholas Chambless. That reception converted a 4th-and-10 and put Elkmont (0-10) out front 6-0 with 1:58 remaining in the opening frame.
Chase Haggermaker set up the drive with a fumble recovery at the Hanceville 36-yard line.
Hanceville pitched a second-half shutout while Kelson Moore, Braxton Broad and Ward took turns running in touchdowns. Those scores came from 2, 12 and 36 yards out. Moore and Broad also converted 2-point plays for the Bulldogs.
Brewer was happy to give Moore, a senior lineman who wears No. 64, a goal-line touch on Friday.
“I told him I would get him one last week, but the flow of the game just wouldn’t work. But Kelson is an incredible kid. He works hard, he’s extremely smart, he does all the right things, and I just wanted to reward him with the ball,” said Brewer.
