Ryan Brewer is set to take over Hanceville’s football program.
Principal Daniel Wakefield confirmed the hire, which is pending school board approval, on Thursday.
“We hired Ryan because he’s a very high-character guy and brings a whole lot of enthusiasm to this job,” Wakefield said. “He wanted to be at Hanceville, and he’s excited to be at Hanceville. On top of that, I think he’s a really good football coach as well.”
Brewer comes to the Bulldogs after spending the previous two years at Orange Beach, where he served wide receivers coach for the Makos in their maiden season (2020) as a program. He was also the school’s head golf and wrestling coach.
Additionally, he was named Orange Beach High School’s Teacher of the Year in 2020.
Prior to that, Brewer was the offensive coordinator at Haleyville (2017-18) and Russellville (2014-16), respectively.
He also spent six years (2008-14) as the head football coach at Helena Middle School.
“I’m so excited,” Brewer told The Times in a phone interview. “It’s a dream come true. I’ve wanted to be a varsity head coach for a long time, and I’m really excited to get my feet on the ground and meet the kids and establish a culture the community can get behind. We will work really hard this summer to create that culture based around the word 'compete.’ When I cast a vision for the kids, it’s going to be that we compete in everything we do at the highest level.”
Brewer expects to meet with the team early next week and fill out his coaching staff as soon as possible.
After that, it’ll be all systems go ahead of his team’s opener against Vinemont in mid-August.
“Expect to see a disciplined football team, with kids who work really hard and act with high character on and off the field,” he said. “In the classroom, in the weight room, on the field, in the community — I’m going to set high expectations for our kids."
Brewer replaces Cody McCain, who stepped down in April following three seasons atop the program.
Braxton Pitts — Hanceville’s middle school football coach — guided the team through spring practice and will serve as a coordinator under Brewer this upcoming season.
