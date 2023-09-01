Hanceville’s defense came to play Friday night — and the Bulldogs used a stout performance to net their first win of the season.
Ashton Hurst produced a pick-six late in the first half, Hanceville turned West Point away time and time again and the Purple and Gold bounced back from a tough loss last week to pick up a 29-15 road victory.
West Point carried over its offensive momentum early as Hunter Hensley found Parker Marks for a touchdown pass and 7-0 lead.
But the Bulldogs (1-1) buckled down after that.
Noah Jones tied the contest with a touchdown plunge, Hunter Black put his team up 14-7 with a scoring strike to JT Davis and Hurst padded Hanceville’s cushion with his nice defensive play just before halftime.
Marquies Leeth’s TD run late in the final quarter — which followed an earlier safety — put the icing on the cake and all but turned out the lights for the Warriors (1-1).
West Point did add a late touchdown on a pass from Hensley to Eli Sims, but the Bulldogs recovered the ensuing onside kick.
“Our guys took practice really seriously this week and dedicated themselves to playing well,” Hanceville coach Ryan Brewer said. “Defensively, we were swarming them and hitting hard … just really getting after it. Offensively, we were able to control the ball for the most part. We had some penalties, but I was really proud of our effort. I was also grateful for all our fans. Since I’ve been here, that’s the most a crowd has been into a game.”
“And any time you can score in multiple ways … that’s really fun. It was just a great effort by everyone tonight.”
Hanceville opens Class 4A, Region 6 play next week with a road trip to No. 5 Oneonta. West Point, meanwhile, will host Vinemont.