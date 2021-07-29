Hanceville Football

Hanceville coach Ryan Brewer is pictured.

 Jake Winfrey

HANCEVILLE — The Ryan Brewer era is officially underway.

The Bulldogs kicked off fall camp earlier this week with a new head coach and their sights set on the future as they look to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

Hanceville, which returns several playmakers, will no doubt seek to create  positive vibes ahead of its season opener against Vinemont on Aug. 19.

Need a football fix? Then take a look at this year's Bulldogs below and check back for a full story, roster and pictures in the 2021 Football Preview Magazine — due out in August.

Head Coach: Ryan Brewer

2020 Record: 2-8 (1-5 in Class 4A, Region 6)

Key Returners: Zach Campbell, Brosnan Ward, Kelson Moore

Key Losses: Bo Joles, Logan Guthery, Karsen Wilbanks, Barrett Hardin, Kyle Schultz, Kendrick Johnson

Coach Speak: “We’ve made tremendous strides in the weight room. Guys are really hitting them hard and bringing a lot of energy, which is transferring over to the field. Our practices are becoming a lot more efficient. Guys are knowing what to expect now, so that’s been good. Their enthusiasm for the game and for doing things the right way has been really good. I’ve been really pleased with that.” — Ryan Brewer

“It (season opener) will be here before we know it. Tightening up some things and making sure our guys know what to do — those are the main things right now. We’re still learning new concepts and each other. It doesn’t happen overnight, but we’ve been working really hard to try and make sure we put a good product on the field that this community can be excited about.” — Ryan Brewer

2021 Schedule

Aug. 19: Vinemont

Aug. 27: BYE

Sept. 3: at Fultondale*

Sept. 10: Dora*

Sept. 17: at Good Hope*

Sept. 24: at Locust Fork

Oct. 1: Oneonta*

Oct. 8: at Etowah*

Oct. 15: Ashville*

Oct. 22: at Section

Oct. 29: Elkmont

*Class 4A, Region 6 Game

