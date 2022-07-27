Hanceville is ready to take on the 2022 season.
The Bulldogs finished with a 3-7 record in their first year under coach Ryan Brewer but have made significant strides in the offseason as they look to clinch the program’s first postseason berth since 2013.
Accomplishing that goal won’t be a walk in the park — not in a formidable Class 4A, Region 6 that features Etowah, Oneonta, Cherokee County, Ashville, Fultondale and Good Hope.
Hanceville kicks off the season on Friday, August 19 with a road game against Brewer.
Need a quick football fix? Then take a look at this year’s Bulldogs below and check back for a story, roster and pictures in the 2022 Football Preview Magazine — due out in August.
Hanceville
2021 Record: 3-7 (0-6 in Class 4A, Region 6)
Key Losses: Kelson Moore, Marvin Gonzalez, Preston McClerren
Key Returners: Zach Campbell, Brosnan Ward, L.J. Smith, Connor Pitts, Eli Akin, Brodie Butts, Jayden Smith, JT Davis, Marquies Leeth, Tyler Hughes, Bear Busby, Braxton Broad
Coach Speak: “This is really year one. Last year was year zero (laughs). The familiarity with the kids is huge. We’re starting to understand systems and verbiage and all that kind of stuff. But the main thing is these kids like each other. They are working together. We talk a lot about competing, and they are starting to understand what that means. I have 34 on the roster right now, and everyone is valuable. I love to watch these kids practice, play, interact … it’s just a good group of kids. We are building something here. It’s good to be a part of something that’s bigger than yourself, and these kids are starting to understand that.” — Ryan Brewer
“I’d like to see us practice more efficiently (ahead of the opener). We added some new drills right there, and that kind of slow us down a little bit. But it’s just about being able to understand quicker and practice more efficiently.” — Ryan Brewer
2022 Schedule
8/19: at Brewer
8/26: West Point
9/2: Oneonta*
9/9: at Ashville*
9/16: Cherokee County*
9/23: at Lawrence County
9/30: at Good Hope*
10/7: at Etowah*
10/14: BYE
10/21: Fultondale*
10/28: East Lawrence
*Class 4A, Region 6 Game