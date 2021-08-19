HANCEVILLE — Zach Campbell accounted for more than 300 yards of total offense and three touchdowns, Hanceville’s defense produced a rock-solid effort, and the Bulldogs kicked off the Ryan Brewer era with a 28-16 home win against Vinemont on Thursday night.
“I’ll be honest — it’s a big relief to get this first game over with,” Brewer said with a laugh. “We came out a little slow, but once we got settled I felt like we executed pretty well. There’s still some things we’ve got to get better at, communications-wise, as coaches. But overall, the kids did what we asked them to do. They played hard, played with class and did the things we had to do to win tonight.”
Campbell completed 12-of-23 passes for 189 yards and a pair of touchdowns inside Ray Talley Stadium while also racking up 117 yards and another score on 23 carries.
According to Brewer, the junior standout has even more room to improve.
“He’s an incredible athlete, a fantastic kid, and I love to coach him,” he said. “He’s going to get better. He’s new at this position and is still learning the role. What he’s able to do with his legs … it’s impressive. But as you saw tonight — he made some great throws, too. He’s worked hard to get where he’s at.”
The visiting Eagles — who drove it to the 1-yard line on their opening possession before being turned away on downs — opened the scoring on the first play of their second drive, a 52-yard touchdown dash by Brody Speer midway through the first quarter. Kayden Henderson added a 2-point run to put Vinemont in front 8-0.
Hanceville responded in the second stanza, though, tying the contest following a 68-yard swing pass from Campbell to Brosnan Ward — the junior breezed up the left sideline and into the end zone after reeling in the catch — and 2-point conversion from Campbell to Braxton Broad.
The Bulldogs vaulted into the lead after halftime on Campbell’s fourth-and-goal, 13-yard scoring toss to JT Davis, the third fourth-down conversion between the two during the drive. The former added an 8-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to — following another 2-point strike to Broad — put the Purple and Gold up 22-8.
Ward’s 6-yard touchdown run made it 28-8 late.
The Eagles scratched across a touchdown with less than a minute left on Colby Miller’s 35-yard pass to Kylan Richards on fourth down. Henderson added the subsequent 2-point score.
After producing 114 yards on its first two possessions of the contest, Vinemont registered just 80 on its next four drives prior to the last one.
“Tremendous defensive effort,” Brewer said. “We made some adjustments, and they did a great job with those.”
For Vinemont’s Stephen Robinson, it was a matter of never getting in a groove.
“It just seemed like we couldn’t find a rhythm offensively tonight,” he said. “They did a good job and have a lot of speed. When we watch film, we’re going to see a ton of missed opportunties. We’ve got to shore up some positions and assignments next week, but we will get better.”
Ward finished with 97 total yards and a sack, while Davis (five receptions for 72 yards) and L.J. Smith (four receptions for 36 yards) served as top targets for Campbell.
Speer, meanwhile, registered 114 yards on 16 carries.
Miller added 92 yards on 19 carries and 49 yards through the air.
Vinemont hosts Fairview next week, while Hanceville will enjoy a bye.
A scary moment temporarily halted the conclusion of Thursday’s game.
Vinemont’s Tyler Mayfield was injured late in the tilt and remained down for about 30 minutes.
The senior lineman was eventually carted off the field in an ambulance but did give the crowd a thumbs up.
“He was woozy a little bit and had some numbness at first,” Robinson said. “But when he left the field, he was good and could feel everything. It’s precautionary. They’re going to do some X-rays and make sure everything is good. Hopefully, he’ll be OK.”
