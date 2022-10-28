Ryan Brewer returns often to a big-picture theme when he talks about his Hanceville football team.
While appreciating all the steps forward his team takes, the second-year head coach also thinks ahead and talks about building a foundation for new levels of success.
Hanceville (4-6) won’t reach the playoffs this year, having narrowly missed out on its first bid since 2013, but Friday’s 54-23 win over East Lawrence represented a benchmark nonetheless.
Hanceville won its fourth game of the year, reaching that level for the first time since that nine-win team in 2013.
East Lawrence, despite entering the night without a win, did not make it easy at first and scored the first touchdown less than five minutes into the game.
But Brosnan Ward ran for a 47-yard touchdown inside of a minute later, and a creative play later in the first quarter put Hanceville ahead for good.
Noah Jones threw a backward pass to Hunter Black, who threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Zach Campbell with 3:41 left in the first for a 12-7 Hanceville lead. That was all set up by a Connor Pitts fumble recovery.
Ward added two more touchdown runs, of 14 and 20 yards, and Campbell threw touchdown passes to Ward (30 yards) and Marquies Leeth (34 yards). Leeth, who has had a knack for big plays throughout the year, also had an interception on defense.
Malcome Delgado and David Springer added short touchdown runs in the second half.