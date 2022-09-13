Hanceville’s football program enshrined five inductees on its Wall of Fame earlier this month.
This year’s class consisted of Roy White, Ray Dyer, Danny Day, John Purifoy and Harold Brigham.
The fifth induction ceremony took place prior to the Bulldogs’ home opener against West Point on September 2.
See below for capsules on each honoree.
Roy White
— Hanceville’s first All-State player (1931)
— Played on Alabama’s 1934 national championship team
— Played in the 1935 Rose Bowl
Ray Dyer
— All-Area and All-State (1974)
— Played in the AHSAA All-Star Game
— Signed a football scholarship with North Alabama
Danny Day
— All-County and All-State (1964)
— Received a scholarship to St. Bernard College, where he played baseball, basketball and soccer
— Inducted into the Cullman County Sports Hall of Fame (2010)
John Purifoy
— All-Area and All-State (1987)
— Signed a football scholarship with Carson-Newman
Harold Brigham
— Longtime civic leader and clock operator
— Played a vital role in construction of Hanceville’s football stadium