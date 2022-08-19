There have been some loud statements in the three years of the Cullman vs. Mars Hill series, but Friday’s was the most memorable meeting yet.
Mars Hill planned to punt or take a safety with a three-point lead in the final moments, but Garrett Hall had another idea.
The Cullman senior stripped the ball from Mars Hill’s punter in the end zone, fellow Cullman senior Ben Washburn secured the ball for a touchdown as time expired, and Cullman earned a stunning 13-10 win over the small-school Shoals powerhouse.
“I’ve coached 30 years,” Cullman coach Oscar Glasscock said. “I’ve never been part of a game that ended like that.”
It was Cullman’s second straight win over Mars Hill and first in Florence. Mars Hill took its first loss at home since Sept. 1, 2017 – before any of the players involved Friday were in high school.
Though offense was a struggle for Cullman much of the night, Glasscock pointed out great defense and special teams play kept the Bearcats in the game.
Otherwise, he noted, “we would have never had a chance to win that game” without it.
Glasscock said shortly before the key fumble, Mars Hill got a personal foul penalty and Cullman’s players walked away, thus avoiding their own such penalty and preserving a chance for a miracle.
With his team down 10-0, Cullman senior Preston Gray had a 14-yard touchdown run with 6:18 left in the fourth quarter, but the Bearcats could not come through with another score in what appeared to be their final chance.
Appearances, it turns out, can be deceiving.
It was the third year in a row the teams met, and the home teams have won every time. Mars Hill handed Cullman its first loss of the year in 2020 on its way to a 2A state title, and the Bearcats thumped the Panthers last year.
“They are loaded. They are really good,” Glasscock said, noting both teams have gotten better over time. “I wouldn’t want to play them again.”
Griffin Hanson scored a touchdown for Mars Hill in the first quarter, and the Panthers added a field goal just before halftime.
Cullman hosts Jasper next week.