The past four seasons have been awfully good to Good Hope.
The Raiders are 38-11 since 2018 and have won five playoff games during that stretch.
Coach Alan Scott and Co. would love nothing more than to continue that success in 2022.
To do so, they’ll have to replace 17 seniors and contend in a tough Class 4A, Region 6 that includes Oneonta, Etowah, Cherokee County and Hanceville.
Good Hope kicks off the season with a road game against West Point on Friday, August 19.
Need a quick football fix? Then take a look at this year’s Raiders below and check back for a story, roster and pictures in the 2022 Football Preview Magazine — due out later this month.
Good Hope
2021 Record: 9-4 (5-1 in Class 4A, Region 6)
Key Losses: Tanner Malin, Ethan Anderson, Jager Burns, Paydon Bagwell, Clayton Herring, Morgan Cook, Drew Easterwood, Briley Mattox, Braxton Marshall
Key Returners: Colten Whatley, Charlie O’Neil, Kaleb Jones, Russ Wooten, Jude Johnson, Jed Clements, Taz Bartlett
Coach Speak: "It’s always fun to be out here. At this point, just thankful to still be here. We had a little rain this morning, and that got the kids excited. But a new year always brings new opportunities, and I’m excited for that — for our guys to be able to step up and fill some roles.” — Alan Scott
“Consistency is the biggest word for us. Just be able to execute consistently on offense and defense. Just be confident in the scheme and prepared to play." — Alan Scott
2022 Schedule
8/19: at West Point
8/26: Vinemont
9/2: at Cherokee County*
9/9: Fairview
9/16: at Etowah*
9/23: at Addison
9/30: Hanceville*
10/7: at Ashville*
10/14: Fultondale*
10/21: Oneonta*
10/28: BYE
*Class 4A, Region 6 Game