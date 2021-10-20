Good Hope’s Tanner Malin made the cut when the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association (AHSADCA) announced on Wednesday this year’s North-South All-Star Football Game rosters.
The talented quarterback was one of just 37 seniors selected to the North squad, which will take on the South in the 63rd annual clash on Dec. 17 at Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
"It feels great being selected,” Malin said. "It’s been a dream of mine ever since my freshman year to be in one of the All-Star games, and it’s just surreal it’s actually going to happen. I want to start off by thanking God for all the abilities He has given me, because I would be nothing without Him. I want to thank my family for the many sacrifices they’ve made to give me many opportunities to make myself better and achieve my dreams — plus the enormous support system they’ve made for me. Lastly, I would like to thank my coaches and teammates for the support they’ve given me throughout the past few years and shaping me into the player I am."
As a junior, Malin recorded All-County (Offensive MVP), All-Region (Offensive Player of the Year), All-Area (Player of the Year) and All-State (First-Team Athlete) honors. He accounted for more than 2,000 yards of total offense and 23 touchdowns for the Raiders.
