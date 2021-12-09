Tanner Malin produced an impressive senior campaign on the gridiron.
Now, the Good Hope quarterback is reaping the rewards.
Malin was recently named Class 4A, Region 6 Offensive Player of the Year — as voted on by the region’s football coaches.
The dual-threat standout completed 68 of 120 passes for 902 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. He also notched 1,390 yards and 16 touchdowns on 135 carries.
The Raiders, as well as Hanceville, were represented on the All-Region Team, which was announced this week.
See below for those selections.
Good Hope
First Team
Ethan Anderson (RB)
Kaleb Jones (TE/FB)
Clayton Herring (DL)
Jager Burns (LB)
Paydon Bagwell (DB)
Second Team
Charlie O’Neil (WR)
Braxton Marshall (WR)
Morgan Cook (OL)
Eli Clements (OL)
Taz Bartlett (LB)
Briley Mattox (DB)
Honorable Mention
Andrew Easterwood
Guillermo Alday
Russ Wooten
Caleb Willis
Tyler Cone
Jude Johnson
Jed Clements
Matthew Simmons
Kmal Bell
Hanceville
First Team
Kelson Moore (OL)
Zach Campbell (ATH)
Second Team
Brosnan Ward (RB)
L.J. Smith (TE/FB)
Connor Pitts (LB)
Preston McClerren (P)
Honorable Mention
Braxton Broad
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.