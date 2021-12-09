Tanner Malin

Good Hope's Tanner Malin attempts to escape pressure.

Tanner Malin produced an impressive senior campaign on the gridiron.

Now, the Good Hope quarterback is reaping the rewards.

Malin was recently named Class 4A, Region 6 Offensive Player of the Year — as voted on by the region’s football coaches.

The dual-threat standout completed 68 of 120 passes for 902 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. He also notched 1,390 yards and 16 touchdowns on 135 carries.

The Raiders, as well as Hanceville, were represented on the All-Region Team, which was announced this week.

See below for those selections.

Good Hope

First Team

Ethan Anderson (RB)

Kaleb Jones (TE/FB)

Clayton Herring (DL)

Jager Burns (LB)

Paydon Bagwell (DB)

Second Team

Charlie O’Neil (WR)

Braxton Marshall (WR)

Morgan Cook (OL)

Eli Clements (OL)

Taz Bartlett (LB)

Briley Mattox (DB)

Honorable Mention

Andrew Easterwood

Guillermo Alday

Russ Wooten

Caleb Willis

Tyler Cone

Jude Johnson

Jed Clements

Matthew Simmons

Kmal Bell

Hanceville

First Team

Kelson Moore (OL)

Zach Campbell (ATH)

Second Team

Brosnan Ward (RB)

L.J. Smith (TE/FB)

Connor Pitts (LB)

Preston McClerren (P)

Honorable Mention

Braxton Broad

