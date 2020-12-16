Prep Football
The Cullman Times

Good Hope’s Tanner Malin was named Offensive Player of the Year in Class 4A, Region 6.

The junior quarterback completed 61 of 84 passes for 874 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions for the Raiders this season. He also had 128 carries for 1,211 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The Raiders, as well as Hanceville, were represented on the All-Region Team, which was announced this week.

See below for those selections.

Hanceville

First Team

Brosnan Ward (ATH)

 

Second Team

Trevor Shadden (WR)

Zach Campbell (ATH)

 

Honorable Mention

Logan Guthery

Kendrick Johnson

Good Hope

First Team

Colton Bagwell (RB)

Doston Putman (OL)

Ethan A. Anderson (ATH)

Clayton Herring (DL)

Jake Kicker (LB)

 

Second Team

Jager Burns (WR)

Eli Pugh (TE/FB)

Jackson Dillashaw (OL)

Lucas Hill (DL)

Will Flynt (LB)

Jesse Blackmon (DB)

Paydon Bagwell (ATH)

 

Honorable Mention

Ethan C. Anderson

Morgan Cook

Lawton Farr

Jared Pugh

Cody Dye

Jake Winfrey

