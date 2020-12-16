Good Hope’s Tanner Malin was named Offensive Player of the Year in Class 4A, Region 6.
The junior quarterback completed 61 of 84 passes for 874 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions for the Raiders this season. He also had 128 carries for 1,211 yards and 17 touchdowns.
The Raiders, as well as Hanceville, were represented on the All-Region Team, which was announced this week.
See below for those selections.
Hanceville
First Team
Brosnan Ward (ATH)
Second Team
Trevor Shadden (WR)
Zach Campbell (ATH)
Honorable Mention
Logan Guthery
Kendrick Johnson
Good Hope
First Team
Colton Bagwell (RB)
Doston Putman (OL)
Ethan A. Anderson (ATH)
Clayton Herring (DL)
Jake Kicker (LB)
Second Team
Jager Burns (WR)
Eli Pugh (TE/FB)
Jackson Dillashaw (OL)
Lucas Hill (DL)
Will Flynt (LB)
Jesse Blackmon (DB)
Paydon Bagwell (ATH)
Honorable Mention
Ethan C. Anderson
Morgan Cook
Lawton Farr
Jared Pugh
Cody Dye
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.