Good Hope has found multiple ways to win during its undefeated march thus far in 2020.
A clutch kickoff return by Ethan Anderson as time expired in the second quarter proved to be a momentum jolt on Friday, propelling the Raiders to a 34-13 triumph over Hanceville at Ray Talley Stadium. Good Hope improved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in Class 4A, Region 6.
"Give Hanceville credit. They came out and did things we weren't exactly ready for. It was back-and-forth the entire first half," said Good Hope coach Alan Scott. "Ethan's kickoff return was huge. We made some adjustments and came out clicking in the third quarter. It seemed the kickoff return gave us confidence and a chance to pull away.
"I'm proud of our guys for finding ways to win and doing whatever it takes to be successful."
Tanner Malin recorded a pair of 9-yard touchdown runs in the first half for Good Hope, handing the Raiders a 14-0 lead.
Hanceville's Bo Joles trimmed Good Hope's advantage to 13-6 on a 6-yard touchdown run with 6 seconds left in the second quarter.
Anderson quickly dampened Hanceville's momentum with the kickoff return.
Good Hope, which has won four straight in the series, opened the third quarter with a scoring drive, capped by an 11-yard touchdown run from Colton Bagwell.
Bagwell added a 4-yard touchdown run later in the quarter, pushing Good Hope's margin to 34-6.
For Hanceville (1-3, 1-2), Zach Campbell connected with Trevor Shadden for a 20-yard touchdown with 3:36 left in the game.
Both teams have non-region games next week. Good Hope travels to Addison and Hanceville hosts Locust Fork.
