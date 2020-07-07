Tanner Malin's first season under center couldn't have gone much better.
And now, he's getting his chance to shine at the national level with the best of the best.
The Good Hope junior quarterback recently earned an invitation to the Football University (FBU) Top Gun Showcase, which is scheduled for July 10-12 at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples, Florida.
The annual three-day event consists of, among other things, position-specific tests of technical skills and abilities, 1-on-1 competitions and 7-on-7 competitions.
"I'm pretty excited," Malin said. "It's definitely going to be a good experience to compete with the best and try to get my name out there. I'm looking forward to competing more than anything."
Malin shone as a sophomore for the Raiders.
He completed 89 of 158 passes for 1,412 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.
The first-year starter also registered 632 yards and seven touchdowns on 112 carries.
Malin capped his tremendous campaign by earning All-County (first-team quarterback), All-Area (first-team quarterback) and All-State (Class 4A second-team athlete) accolades.
He's continued to work hard during the offseason and hopes that translates to the field this fall.
"I just want to make our team better and go further in the playoffs," Malin said. "And become a better player and person."
Good Hope coach Alan Scott, meanwhile, is happy Malin is receiving this opportunity.
"I am so proud of his work ethic and his desire to be a great teammate," Scott said. "It is fitting that he's been invited to this camp in Florida with some of the best athletes in the Southeast. I know that he will do his very best, and I hope that some eyes will be opened to his potential at the next level."
Scott has watched Malin's skill set grow over the past couple of years and looks forward to seeing his quarterback continue to improve.
"The No. 1 thing that I can say about Tanner is that he's a competitor," Scott said. "When the game is on the line, he wants the ball. We saw flashes of his potential as a freshman, when he started in the secondary and kept making big plays. Also that year, he led our junior varsity team to an undefeated season and continually put his team in a great position with the decisions he made at quarterback. As a sophomore, he proved himself to be someone who can lead this team in the way it is supposed to go. It says a lot about Tanner's maturity and football knowledge that he could step into the role of quarterback at Good Hope and lead our team the way he did."
