GOOD HOPE — Good Hope and Dora played one heck of a football game Friday night.
The teams fought tooth-and-nail inside James W. Shabel Stadium, neither squad willing to give an inch to the other over 48 grueling minutes.
In the end, though, the Raiders made the big plays needed to come out on top, claiming a 15-14 home triumph and improving to 7-2 overall (5-0 in Class 4A, Region 6) this season.
"The first thing I have to say is — give God the glory," Good Hope coach Alan Scott said. "His will be done. These guys come out and play as hard as they can. This was a really good Dora team. We played pretty sound during the second half. I love these guys, and I love their effort. The way they play the game is the right way. I couldn't be more proud of them."
Good Hope surged ahead 7-0 in the first quarter, punctuating a 14-play, 80-yard scoring drive with a 17-yard run by quarterback Tanner Malin.
Jamarcus Goodmon, however, gifted Dora (5-3, 3-2) a 14-7 halftime advantage with a pair of 2-yard scoring runs in the second period.
"For us to come out on that opening drive and stick it in the end zone was big," Scott said. "They got some momentum in the second quarter, but I appreciate our coaches and the adjustments they made at halftime."
The Raiders forced a punt on the Bulldogs' opening possession of the second half, and Jager Burns' ensuing return set Good Hope up inside Dora territory.
Faced with a 4th-and-4 at the 24-yard line, Scott went to his bag of tricks.
Malin took the snap under center and flicked it to a motioning Paydon Bagwell, who in turned tossed a perfect pass down the field to Charlie O'Neil. The latter made a fine over-the-shoulder catch with a Dora defender right on his hip and found the end zone to pull the Raiders to within a point.
After a penalty by the Bulldogs on the extra-point attempt, Good Hope decided to go for the 2-point conversion.
Ethan Anderson waltzed in, and the Raiders found themselves up 15-14 midway through the third quarter.
"It was a trick play," Scott said. "It's one we worked on during the week, and it's one we've had for a few years now. What's interesting is the last time we ran it, it was with Paydon's older brother Preston. It was a great call by Coach (Mitch) Witcher, and our kids executed it. Charlie made a great catch and run, too."
From there, Good Hope's defense took over.
On Dora's last three possessions of the contest, the Raiders forced a missed field goal, Burns came up with a clutch fourth-down stop, and a host of Red and White defenders knocked down one final Hail Mary attempt as time expired to preserve the victory. Scott's squad held the visitors to just 203 yards of offense.
Malin finished with 125 total yards, while O'Neil had three catches for 49 yards.
Good Hope will take its seven-game win streak to Oneonta (8-1) next Friday night.
A victory over the Redskins would give the Raiders their first region title since 2007.
"Everyone knows we’ve played them the last three years, with two of those coming in the playoffs," Scott said. "I have so much respect for Coach (Phil) Phillips, and that program is second to none. Going there is going to be a monumental task for our guys. We’ve just got to do things the right way and protect the football. It’s going to be a battle."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.