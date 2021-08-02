GOOD HOPE — Over the past three years, no county team has been as good as the Raiders.
During that superb stretch, Good Hope has garnered 29 wins (against just seven losses), reached the postseason three times and claimed three playoff victories.
The goal for the upcoming season?
More of the same.
The Raiders, which opened fall camp on Monday, host West Morgan for their season opener on Aug. 19.
Head Coach: Alan Scott
2020 Record: 10-2 (5-1 in Class 4A, Region 6)
Key Returners: Tanner Malin, Ethan A. Anderson, Jager Burns, Paydon Bagwell, Clayton Herring, Morgan Cook
Key Losses: Colton Bagwell, Doston Putman, Eli Pugh, Cody Dye, Lucas Hill, Jackson Dillashaw, Will Flynt, Jesse Blackmon
Coach Speak: “The summer is a grind. When the guys get up, and we start at 6 a.m., and we’re working hard — sometimes it’s hard to see the payout. But the morning practice we had was pretty solid, and the attitudes have been good this afternoon. They understand it’s getting close. It’s good to be back out here. It’s fun. I’ve got the best coaching staff in the county and best players in the county. They’re respectful, and they do what we ask. I’m proud to be their coach.” — Alan Scott
“For us, and everybody knows this — we lost a lot on the offensive and defensive lines. That’s been our goal, trying to make sure we shore that up. We’ve got some older guys who have participated over the past couple of years. We’ve got some young guys who are brand new. We’ve got to find the right combination.” — Alan Scott
2021 Schedule
Aug. 19: West Morgan
Aug. 27: at West Point
Sept. 3: Ashville*
Sept. 10: at Haleyville
Sept. 17: Hanceville*
Sept. 24: Addison
Oct. 1: at Etowah*
Oct. 8: Fultondale*
Oct. 15: Dora*
Oct. 22: at Oneonta*
Oct. 29: BYE
*Class 4A, Region 6 Game
