It's been a stellar two-year run for Good Hope on the gridiron.
The Raiders are 19-5 during that stretch with a pair of playoff berths, and coach Alan Scott is hoping that positive trend continues when his team takes the field this season.
Fortunately for him, Good Hope returns several playmakers at key positions.
The Raiders open the 2020 campaign with a road game against West Morgan on Thursday, Aug. 20.
Need a football fix? Then take a look at this year's Raiders below and check back for a full story, roster and pictures in the 2020 Football Preview Magazine — due out in August.
% Head Coach: Alan Scott
% Last Season: 8-3, 4-2 (Class 4A, Region 5)
% Key Departures: Drew Maddox, Cole Maddox, Trevor Pace, Justin Crumpton
% Key Returners: Tanner Malin, Colton Bagwell, Cody Dye, Jackson Dillashaw, Jesse Blackmon, Lucas Hill, Will Flynt, Doston Putman
% Coach Speak: “We’re just thankful. We know this game we love can be taken away from us. It can be taken from you with injuries, sickness, all kinds of things. These guys have had a lot thrown at them, mentally and emotionally. It’s been good to be back with them since June. I think we’ve done the things we’ve needed to do according to what the CDC and state department and AHSAA have put out about taking care of each other and doing things the right way. To be able to hear coach (Steve) Savarese come out last week and hold fast was really encouraging. I know a lot of states around us are pushing things back, and I know there are strong opinions on either side. But, in my opinion, this is a good thing." — Alan Scott
"I don’t expect anything different than I did my first year here. We want to be disciplined, we want to be in shape, we want to know our jobs, and we want to do everything to the best of our abilities. We want to compete for four quarters. If you take care of the football and do the little things right, you’ve got a chance. I’m thankful for the experience we have coming back. It’s been good for our younger guys to see what it takes to make a run. We’d love to do that again this year." — Alan Scott
