The Class 4A, All-Region 6 Team was announced last week — and both Good Hope and Hanceville landed several players on the honorary squad.
The Bulldogs had four first-team selections — Brosnan Ward (RB), Eli Akin (OL), Zach Campbell (ATH) and LJ Smith (LB) — while the Raiders had three — Tucker Malin (WR), Kaleb Jones (FB) and Taz Bartlett (DB).
See second-teamers and honorable mentions below.
Good Hope
Second Team
Colten Whatley, QB
Tyler Cone, WR
Kmal Bell, WR
Guillermo Alday, OL
Eli Clements, ATH
Callahan Lindsey, LB
Russ Wooten, DL/LB
Hank Hudson, DB
Jacob Haynes, P
Honorable Mention
Charlie O’Neil
Jed Clements
Jude Johnson
Seth Loggins
Houston Walton
Landon Bagwell
Hanceville
Second Team
J.T. Davis, WR
Connor Pitts, LB
Marquies Leeth, DB
Honorable Mention
Bear Busby
Brady Cleek
Keiton Whatley
Braxton Broad