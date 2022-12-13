Prep Football
The Cullman Times

The Class 4A, All-Region 6 Team was announced last week — and both Good Hope and Hanceville landed several players on the honorary squad.

The Bulldogs had four first-team selections — Brosnan Ward (RB), Eli Akin (OL), Zach Campbell (ATH) and LJ Smith (LB) — while the Raiders had three — Tucker Malin (WR), Kaleb Jones (FB) and Taz Bartlett (DB).

See second-teamers and honorable mentions below.

Good Hope

Second Team

Colten Whatley, QB

Tyler Cone, WR

Kmal Bell, WR

Guillermo Alday, OL

Eli Clements, ATH

Callahan Lindsey, LB

Russ Wooten, DL/LB

Hank Hudson, DB

Jacob Haynes, P

Honorable Mention

Charlie O’Neil

Jed Clements

Jude Johnson

Seth Loggins

Houston Walton

Landon Bagwell

Hanceville

Second Team

J.T. Davis, WR

Connor Pitts, LB

Marquies Leeth, DB

Honorable Mention

Bear Busby

Brady Cleek

Keiton Whatley

Braxton Broad

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

