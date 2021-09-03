Ethan Anderson accounted for touchdown runs of 40, 45 and 32 yards, Tanner Malin added a pair of scores, and Good Hope rolled to a 46-7 victory in its Class 4A, Region 6 opener on Friday night.
A week after not being able to play because of COVID-19 protocols, Good Hope (1-2) led 13-0 by the end of the first quarter and 20-0 by the half.
“We’re thankful for this win. Region play is the determining factor in making the playoffs, and this is a good one to build on. We preached to our guys this week to control what we could control. We can control our attitude and effort, and it was good to make the most of this opportunity,” said Good Hope coach Alan Scott. “We clicked offensively. Our offensive line did a good job of opening up space for our backs.”
Good Hope’s defense got the Raiders on the board first after an errant Ashville snap sailed into the end zone. Taz Bartlett jumped on the ball for an early 6-0 lead.
Anderson followed with consecutive touchdowns, giving the Raiders a 20-0 lead by halftime.
Malin made sure Good Hope maintained the momentum in the third, returning the second-half kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown and 27-0 advantage. He added a 6-yard score later in the quarter.
Anderson’s third touchdown came with 7:33 remaining in the game.
Good Hope travels to Haleyville next week.
