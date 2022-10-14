There’s a new sheriff in town — and his name is Eli Frost.
The Fairview running back totaled 330 yards on 35 carries in Friday night’s 51-30 road victory over Lawrence County, putting him at 2,254 yards through eight contests and vaulting him ahead of West Point’s Kobe Smith as Cullman County’s single-season rushing record holder.
Smith had set the previous mark (2,222 yards) during the 2015 campaign.
Frost added five touchdowns for the Aggies, who improved to 7-1 (5-0 in Class 5A, Region 8).
The junior standout scored three times in the first half, and Jameson Goble and Barret York produced touchdown runs of their own to help Fairview seize a 34-8 halftime advantage.
Frost recorded two more touchdown runs in the third quarter, and Kolt Redding capped the scoring in the fourth with a 38-yard field goal.
Fairview will host Russellville (5-3, 5-0) next week for the region title.