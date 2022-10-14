Eli Frost

Fairview’s Eli Frost is Cullman County’s new single-season rushing record holder.

There’s a new sheriff in town — and his name is Eli Frost.

The Fairview running back totaled 330 yards on 35 carries in Friday night’s 51-30 road victory over Lawrence County, putting him at 2,254 yards through eight contests and vaulting him ahead of West Point’s Kobe Smith as Cullman County’s single-season rushing record holder.

Smith had set the previous mark (2,222 yards) during the 2015 campaign.

Frost added five touchdowns for the Aggies, who improved to 7-1 (5-0 in Class 5A, Region 8).

The junior standout scored three times in the first half, and Jameson Goble and Barret York produced touchdown runs of their own to help Fairview seize a 34-8 halftime advantage.

Frost recorded two more touchdown runs in the third quarter, and Kolt Redding capped the scoring in the fourth with a 38-yard field goal.

Fairview will host Russellville (5-3, 5-0) next week for the region title.

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

