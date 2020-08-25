Fairview's J.T. White has secured an invitation to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl.
The game — one of four scheduled — will take place at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, on January 18, 2021.
White is the second Aggie to receive an invitation after Levi Garner got one earlier this year.
The senior wide receiver recorded 41 catches for 555 yards and five touchdowns last season.
He racked up All-County (first-team WR) and All-Area (first-team WR) in 2019 as well.
