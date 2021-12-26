Parker Martin caught the eye of many a football people this past season.

Be it coaches, opponents, teammates or fans — all of them came away impressed with Fairview's senior playmaker.

So, too, did the Alabama Sports Writers Association, which on Sunday announced the two-way standout as a finalist, along with Pike Road's Quinshon Judkins and Pleasant Grove's DeMarcus Lacey, for Class 5A Back of the Year.

The ASWA released the finalists for both Back and Lineman of the Year in each class, and the winners will be announced — as well as Mr. Football and the Super 12 Team — at a banquet set for Jan. 13 at the Montgomery Renaissance.

Martin put together an exceptional campaign for the Aggies, who went 12-2 and reached the semifinals for the first time in program history.

Offensively, Martin completed 116 of 185 passes for 1,571 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions to go along with 135 carries for 801 yards and 18 touchdowns. Defensively, he tallied 42 solo tackles, four assisted tackles, two tackles for loss, seven pass breakups and nine interceptions.

Those contributions helped him take home All-County (Overall MVP), All-Region (Overall MVP) and All-State (Class 5A First-Team Athlete) accolades this month.

Martin is the first football player in The Times' coverage area to be nominated for Back of the Year in his respective classification since Hanceville's Diamond Simmons in 2011. Simmons went on to win the award in Class 3A.

See finalists in each classification below.

CLASS 7A

Back of the Year

Conner Harrell, Thompson

Ryan Peppins, Thompson

Evan Smith, Oak Mountain

Lineman of the Year

Jeremiah Alexander, Thompson

Drew Bobo, Auburn

Justice Finkley, Hewitt-Trussville

CLASS 6A

Back of the Year

Khalib Johnson, Clay-Chalkville

Braylon McReynolds, McGill-Toolen

Earl Woods, Hueytown

Lineman of the Year

Trevon McAlpine, Saraland

John McMillan, Mountain Brook

Jaquavious Russaw, Carver-Montgomery

CLASS 5A

Back of the Year

Quinshon Judkins, Pike Road

DeMarcus Lacey, Pleasant Grove

Parker Martin, Fairview

Lineman of the Year

Anez Cooper, Pleasant Grove

Robert Courtney, UMS-Wright

Khurtiss Perry, Pike Road

CLASS 4A

Back of the Year

Antonio Kite, Anniston

Will Stokes, Madison Academy

Walter Taylor III, Jackson

Lineman of the Year

Deuce Spurlock, Madison Academy

Michael Towner, Vigor

Robert Woodyard, Williamson

CLASS 3A

Back of the Year

Jeremiah Cobb, Catholic-Montgomery

Jashawn Cooper, Montgomery Academy

Jack Hayes, Piedmont

Lineman of the Year

TJ Dudley, Catholic-Montgomery

AJ Odom, Oakman

Landon Smart, Piedmont

CLASS 2A

Back of the Year

Emmanuel Henderson, Geneva Co.

Jammarian Johnson, Clarke Co.

Logan Washburn, Cleveland

Lineman of the Year

Keldric Faulk, Highland Home

Koby Keenum, Mars Hill Bible

Caden Story, Lanett

CLASS 1A

Back of the Year

Javion Belle, Pickens Co.

Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage

Jaland Lewis-Horton, Sweet Water

Lineman of the Year

Kedrick Brown, Brantley

Michael Alan Cole, Sweet Water

Tyler Ward, Sweet Water

AISA

Back of the Year

AJ Harris, Glenwood

Karl Ligon, Autauga Academy

Landon Sims, Escambia Academy

Lineman of the Year

Kross Colley, Chambers Academy

Trevor Hill, Bessemer Academy

Keith Williams, Pike Liberal Arts

