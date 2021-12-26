Parker Martin caught the eye of many a football people this past season.
Be it coaches, opponents, teammates or fans — all of them came away impressed with Fairview's senior playmaker.
So, too, did the Alabama Sports Writers Association, which on Sunday announced the two-way standout as a finalist, along with Pike Road's Quinshon Judkins and Pleasant Grove's DeMarcus Lacey, for Class 5A Back of the Year.
The ASWA released the finalists for both Back and Lineman of the Year in each class, and the winners will be announced — as well as Mr. Football and the Super 12 Team — at a banquet set for Jan. 13 at the Montgomery Renaissance.
Martin put together an exceptional campaign for the Aggies, who went 12-2 and reached the semifinals for the first time in program history.
Offensively, Martin completed 116 of 185 passes for 1,571 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions to go along with 135 carries for 801 yards and 18 touchdowns. Defensively, he tallied 42 solo tackles, four assisted tackles, two tackles for loss, seven pass breakups and nine interceptions.
Those contributions helped him take home All-County (Overall MVP), All-Region (Overall MVP) and All-State (Class 5A First-Team Athlete) accolades this month.
Martin is the first football player in The Times' coverage area to be nominated for Back of the Year in his respective classification since Hanceville's Diamond Simmons in 2011. Simmons went on to win the award in Class 3A.
See finalists in each classification below.
CLASS 7A
Back of the Year
Conner Harrell, Thompson
Ryan Peppins, Thompson
Evan Smith, Oak Mountain
Lineman of the Year
Jeremiah Alexander, Thompson
Drew Bobo, Auburn
Justice Finkley, Hewitt-Trussville
CLASS 6A
Back of the Year
Khalib Johnson, Clay-Chalkville
Braylon McReynolds, McGill-Toolen
Earl Woods, Hueytown
Lineman of the Year
Trevon McAlpine, Saraland
John McMillan, Mountain Brook
Jaquavious Russaw, Carver-Montgomery
CLASS 5A
Back of the Year
Quinshon Judkins, Pike Road
DeMarcus Lacey, Pleasant Grove
Parker Martin, Fairview
Lineman of the Year
Anez Cooper, Pleasant Grove
Robert Courtney, UMS-Wright
Khurtiss Perry, Pike Road
CLASS 4A
Back of the Year
Antonio Kite, Anniston
Will Stokes, Madison Academy
Walter Taylor III, Jackson
Lineman of the Year
Deuce Spurlock, Madison Academy
Michael Towner, Vigor
Robert Woodyard, Williamson
CLASS 3A
Back of the Year
Jeremiah Cobb, Catholic-Montgomery
Jashawn Cooper, Montgomery Academy
Jack Hayes, Piedmont
Lineman of the Year
TJ Dudley, Catholic-Montgomery
AJ Odom, Oakman
Landon Smart, Piedmont
CLASS 2A
Back of the Year
Emmanuel Henderson, Geneva Co.
Jammarian Johnson, Clarke Co.
Logan Washburn, Cleveland
Lineman of the Year
Keldric Faulk, Highland Home
Koby Keenum, Mars Hill Bible
Caden Story, Lanett
CLASS 1A
Back of the Year
Javion Belle, Pickens Co.
Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage
Jaland Lewis-Horton, Sweet Water
Lineman of the Year
Kedrick Brown, Brantley
Michael Alan Cole, Sweet Water
Tyler Ward, Sweet Water
AISA
Back of the Year
AJ Harris, Glenwood
Karl Ligon, Autauga Academy
Landon Sims, Escambia Academy
Lineman of the Year
Kross Colley, Chambers Academy
Trevor Hill, Bessemer Academy
Keith Williams, Pike Liberal Arts
