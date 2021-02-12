One of Cullman County's best is staying in-state.
Fairview's Levi Garner — a four-year starter and standout lineman — signed with Jacksonville State on Friday — the senior was surrounded by family, friends, coaches and teammates inside the high school library — as a preferred walk-on and will continue his athletic career with the Division I (FCS) Gamecocks this fall.
As a PWO, Garner is guaranteed a roster spot and will have a chance to earn a scholarship down the line.
He also had offers from West Florida, Harding University, Long Island University, Mississippi College, Sterling College, Huntingdon College and LaGrange College.
Garner was a superb force for the Aggies last season, helping pave the way for an offense that averaged 34.3 points per game and registering 37.5 tackles (12.5 for loss) and three sacks on defense.
He picked up All-County, All-Area and All-Region honors following both his junior and senior seasons and was awarded All-State honors (Class 4A second-team offensive lineman) in 2019.
Garner recently participated in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
% Player Speak: "I am extremely blessed to be able to continue my football career at Jacksonville State. I am extremely thankful to God for giving me this opportunity. JSU has been the school I've wanted to go to for a while now. It's really a dream come true. I also want to thank my parents and coaches for pushing me along the way and always supporting me." — Levi Garner
% Coach Speak: "What an honor it has been to be a part of Levi's career. He has represented our school and program at a very high level. He loves and serves his teammates, his work ethic is amazing, and he's willing to do it every day. He is truly a special person. Jacksonville State is getting the finest." — George Redding
