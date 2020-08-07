Fairview's Levi Garner has earned an invitation to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl.
The game — one of four scheduled — is slated to take place next January at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.
Garner received the invitation following a strong performance at a Super Regional Combine in Tennessee.
The two-way senior lineman enters this season looking to better his superb 2019 campaign.
Offensively, Garner graded at 83 percent with 17 pancakes and just two sacks surrendered.
Defensively, he claimed 52 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and three pass breakups.
Those contributions helped him earn All-State (Class 4A second-team offensive lineman), All-Area (first-team offensive lineman) and All-County (first-team defensive lineman) honors.
