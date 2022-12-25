Eli Frost
Nick Johnston | For The Times

The accolades continue to pile up for Fairview's Eli Frost.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association on Sunday announced Frost --- along with Ramsay's Ashton Ashford and UMS-Wright's Cole Blaylock --- as a finalist for Class 5A Back of the Year.

The ASWA released finalists for both Back and Lineman of the Year in each class, and those winners will be announced --- as well as Mr. Football and the Super 12 Team --- at a banquet set for Jan. 12 at the Montgomery Renaissance.

As a junior, Frost netted 2,484 yards and 39 touchdowns on 235 carries en route to earning All-State (Class 5A First Team), All-Region (Overall MVP) and All-County (Overall MVP) honors. He also shattered school records and became Cullman County's all-time single-season rushing leader.

Frost is the second straight Purple and Gold standout to be named a Class 5A Back of the Year finalist following Parker Martin's selection a season ago.

See finalists in each classification below.

7A BACK

DB Anquon Fegans, Thompson

QB Peyton Floyd, Hewitt-Trussville

WR Ean Nation, Auburn

7A LINEMAN

OL Bradyn Joiner, Auburn

DL Hunter Osborne, Hewitt-Trussville

DL Peter Woods, Thompson

6A BACK

RB Cole Gamble, Mountain Brook

WR Ryan Williams, Saraland

ATH Earl Woods, Hueytown

6A LINEMAN

DL Kelby Collins, Gardendale

OL Wilkin Formby, Northridge

DL Jaquavious Russaw, Carver-Montgomery

5A BACK

RB Ashton Ashford, Ramsay

RB Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright

RB Eli Frost, Fairview

5A LINEMAN

DL Zion Grady, Charles Henderson

DL Kavion Henderson, Leeds

DL Yhonzae Pierre, Eufaula

4A BACK

RB Fluff Bothwell, Oneonta

ATH Jacob Cornejo, Cherokee Co.

QB Andrew Hunter, Randolph

4A LINEMAN

LB Jashawn Cooper, Montgomery Academy

DL Tae Diamond, Cherokee Co.

OL Ryqueze McElderry, Anniston

3A BACK

WR Ian Foster, Pike Co.

QB Jack Hayes, Piedmont

DB Damian Thompson, Mars Hill Bible

3A LINEMAN

DL Sterling Dixon, Mobile Christian

OL Koby Keenum, Mars Hill Bible

DL Trent Thomas, Cottage Hill

2A BACK

RB Logan Anderson, Fyffe

ATH Kamore Harris, B.B. Comer

QB Ty'Jarian Williams, Aliceville

2A LINEMAN

DL Keldric Faulk, Highland Home

OL Jamichael Pugh, Clarke Co.

OL Tucker Wilks, Fyffe

1A BACK

ATH Daylon Edmunds, Millry

RB Alvin Henderson, Elba

QB Brayden Huebner, Leroy

1A LINEMAN

DL Bryston Dixon, Leroy

DL Malcolm Pugh, Leroy

LB Korbit Sommerville, Pickens Co.

AISA BACK

RB George Meyers, Lee-Scott

RB Cecil Perry, Patrician

WR Trace Strickland, Clarke Prep

AISA LINEMAN

OL Jack Gibson, Patrician

OL Jake Owens, Chambers Academy

OL Walker Whitehead, Jackson Academy

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you