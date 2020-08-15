Fairview’s season opener at DAR has been canceled.
According to Aggies coach George Redding, the Patriots are under COVID-19 quarantine.
Fairview will instead play a jamboree game at Falkville next Friday.
“We are not focusing on disappointments,” Redding told The Times. “Our mission is to embrace … accept and appreciate all that we are faced with. We know DAR wanted to play and hate they can’t this week and hope they get back at it soon. We are grateful we have an opportunity to play this week in a jamboree with Falkville. Our focus continues to be our players and how we all can get better every day no matter what we are faced with.”
The Aggies are the second local team in as many days to have their season opener canceled (Holly Pond and Brindlee Mountain).
