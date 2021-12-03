George Redding led Fairview to unprecedented heights during the 2021 season.
Now, the longtime Aggie football coach is being recognized for his top-notch work.
Redding on Friday was selected Class 5A Coach of the Year by the Alabama Football Coaches Association. The ALFCA informed him of the deserving honor via phone call.
Under Redding's guidance, the Purple and Gold achieved a school record in wins (12) and points (584) during the program’s first-ever run to the semifinals.
Fairview went 9-1 during the regular season before defeating Fairfield and No. 9 Russellville to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 1994.
The Aggies then knocked off No. 7 Parker before falling to eventual 5A runner-up Pleasant Grove.
Redding has achieved a 101-63 record and recorded nine playoff berths in 15 seasons with Fairview.
“There are so many more deserving coaches out there, but we are very honored and humbled to have our name talked about by such great coaches,” Redding said. “I’m extremely proud of our boys and our assistant coaches. They made all of this — the whole season — possible. I’m just so proud to have been part of it. It makes me so happy to have our school and community spoken about. It’s an honor and a blessing to receive this award on behalf of them."
