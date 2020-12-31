Fairview’s Parker Martin was named Offensive Player of the Year in Class 5A, Region 7.
The junior quarterback completed 94 of 147 passes for 952 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also had 123 carries for 803 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Aggies. He caught an 18-yard touchdown pass as well.
Both Fairview and West Point were represented on the All-Region Team, which was recently announced.
See below for those selections.
Fairview
First Team
Tyler Simmons, RB
Levi Garner, OL/DL
Adam Parker, OL
Ethan Bice, OL/DL
Eli Speegle, DB
Will Bailey, LB
Dalton Payne, H/TE
JT White, WR
Honorable Mention
Caden Jennings
Bryson Chamness
West Point
First Team
Will Cochran, QB
Kelton Washington, RB
Kobe Bowers, WR
Keynan Baker, DL
Gaige Roberson, DL
Keaton Chappell, LB
Honorable Mention
Carter Thornton
Jacob Dye
Chase Sibley
Ashton Thraikill
Branson Smith
