Prep Football
The Cullman Times

Fairview’s Parker Martin was named Offensive Player of the Year in Class 5A, Region 7.

The junior quarterback completed 94 of 147 passes for 952 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also had 123 carries for 803 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Aggies. He caught an 18-yard touchdown pass as well.

Both Fairview and West Point were represented on the All-Region Team, which was recently announced.

See below for those selections.

Fairview

First Team

Tyler Simmons, RB

Levi Garner, OL/DL

Adam Parker, OL

Ethan Bice, OL/DL

Eli Speegle, DB

Will Bailey, LB

Dalton Payne, H/TE

JT White, WR

Honorable Mention

Caden Jennings

Bryson Chamness

West Point

First Team

Will Cochran, QB

Kelton Washington, RB

Kobe Bowers, WR

Keynan Baker, DL

Gaige Roberson, DL

Keaton Chappell, LB

Honorable Mention

Carter Thornton

Jacob Dye

Chase Sibley

Ashton Thraikill

Branson Smith

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you