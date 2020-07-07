Parker Martin turned a lot of heads last season.
Apparently -- and unsurprisingly -- not just in Cullman County, either.
The Fairview junior quarterback recently secured an invitation to participate in a national competition called The Duel, a three-day event presented by the QB Collective Academy.
The premier quarterback competition is scheduled for July 17-19 in Atlanta.
Rising youth, junior high and high school signal-callers from around the country (grades 5-11) were eligible.
The event features both an intense development phase and a skills competition, according to the QB Collective Academy website.
Martin was a force to be reckoned with as a sophomore.
The Times’ 2019 All-Area Player of the Year completed 122 of 197 passes for 1,435 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions, racked up 565 yards and two touchdowns on 101 carries, and compiled 92 tackles, 11 pass breakups, five interceptions, five fumble recoveries and four tackles for loss on defense.
Those contributions helped him collect a ton of postseason accolades, including All-State (Class 4A first-team defensive back), All-County (Defensive MVP) and All-Region 7 (Defensive Player of the Year) honors.
