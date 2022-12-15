Fairview’s Eli Frost earned Overall MVP accolades, while Fairview’s Jameson Goble (Defensive Skill MVP) and West Point’s Aiden Dujoud (Defensive Lineman MVP) corralled other top honors following the release of this year’s Class 5A, All-Region 8 Team.
Frost racked up 2,476 yards and 39 touchdowns on 235 carries for the Aggies, breaking both school and county records along the way. The junior also netted 24.5 tackles (7.5 for loss) and 2.5 sacks on the defensive side of the ball.
Goble registered 30 tackles (three for loss), two pass breakups, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble for the Aggies.
Dujoud, meanwhile, totaled 50 tackles (seven for loss) and three sacks for the Warriors.
See below for first-team selections and honorable mentions.
First Team
Fairview: Eli Frost, Carson Jennings, Zane Roberts, Cale Foster, Jayden Pineda, Eric Gonzalez, Cade Yeager, Jameson Goble, Bradley Smith, Barett York
West Point: Parker Marks, Hunter Hensley, Aiden Dujoud, JD Cochran
Honorable Mention
Fairview: Carson Jones, Ashton McLeskey, Isaac Elrod, Kolt Redding, Caiden Hall, Jake Harper
West Point: Brody Freeman, Sylar Philyaw, Garit Roberson, Eli Sims