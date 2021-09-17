FAIRVIEW — The Aggies earned themselves a deserving steak dinner on Friday night.
Fairview generated 429 yards of total offense, held West Point to just 140 total yards and dominated from the start of this year's Brandin' Iron Bowl en route to a 49-21 home win at Dafford Smith Stadium.
The Purple and Gold (4-1, 2-1 in Class 5A, Region 7) notched the game's first 29 points and never let the Warriors (2-2, 0-2) get into a rhythm on either side of the football.
"I'm extremely excited for our guys and our staff," Fairview coach George Redding said. "I thought the staff did a really good job of preparing for this game, and I thought our guys played really, really hard — with some passion and some purpose. They had things they wanted to accomplish tonight, and I believe they did that.
"But you can’t look at this one and not see the holes and the things we’ve got to get better at. We’re inconsistent special-teams wise, and that got us tonight. So, there’s still some things that we’ve got to clean up."
Fairview crafted a quick 8-0 advantage following a 22-yard touchdown run by Parker Martin, who connected with Dalton Payne on the subsequent 2-point toss.
The Aggies racked up two more scores in the opening period — a 1-yard run by Martin and a 24-yard strike from Martin to Jameson Goble — to surge ahead 22-0.
Eli Frost then opened the second quarter with a 56-yard touchdown scamper to make it 29-0 before West Point's Eli Folds returned the ensuing kickoff more than 90 yards for the road team's first score.
Frost (9 yards) and Martin (25 yards) sandwiched touchdown scampers around an 87-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Hensley to Folds to take a 42-13 lead into halftime.
"We haven't beaten them like this in I don't remember, so it feels pretty great," Martin said. "Last year, we got them. But the past few years before that — they had been getting us like this. It's about time we stepped up and did what we were supposed to do.
"Our offense — it's a strength. We've got a lot of talent. The boys up front have been there forever, so they know a lot. They're outstanding. I wouldn't want another offensive line. Our receivers are great — props to them. Our backs are great and lethal. It's awesome to have all these guys."
Added Redding: "I think coach (Brett) Garner has done a great job with our offensive line, and I feel like our backs are running hard, and I feel like we've made strides in the passing game. I think we're more consistent in all of our areas, and that's really helped us play well offensively this season."
The Aggies capped their scoring early in the third quarter on a 35-yard touchdown toss from Martin to Goble.
West Point's final score came just before the buzzer on Suyeta Drowning Bear's lengthy punt return touchdown.
Martin finished 6-of-11 passing for 126 yards and two scores. He added 85 yards and three TDs on 10 carries.
Frost (12 carries, 113 yards, 2 TDs) and Tyler Simmons (11 carries, 84 yards) also had big days on the ground, while Goble (three catches for 76 yards and 2 TDs) was Martin's top target through the air.
Kelton Washington, meanwhile, secured 75 yards on 23 carries for the Warriors, who travel to Hayden next week.
Fairview will take next Friday night off before heading to Boaz for a key region matchup on October 1.
"That's a big game," Redding said. "It could definitely have some playoff implications. We're on the road, and our school hasn't done well playing at Boaz. They'll be excited, and we'll be excited to visit."
Added Martin: "We're going to work our butts off and get prepared for them. It's going to be tough, but we're going to see what we can do."
