Fairview bounced back in a big way Friday night, crushing Douglas 42-19 behind a five-touchdown night from Parker Martin.
Martin's first score — a 10-yard run — came early in the matchup, putting the Aggies (3-1, 1-1 in Class 5A, Region 7) up 7-0.
The senior quarterback then closed out the first half with four touchdown passes — 12 yards to Jameson Goble, 19 yards to Caden Jennings, 5 yards to Goble and 10 yards to Bryson Chamness — to help the road team grab a 35-0 cushion heading into intermission.
"I felt like our guys played at a high level," Fairview coach George Redding said. "They came out and wanted to compete. Defensively, I thought we played well. There are some things we need to work on, but we're happy to get a win."
Eli Frost rumbled into the end zone from 3 yards out in the third quarter to extend Fairview's lead to 42-0 before the Eagles tacked on a few scores down the stretch.
The Eagles (3-1, 1-1) tacked on a few scores late in the game.
Fairview hosts West Point next Friday night in the Brandin Iron Bowl.
"It was good to bounce back from last week's loss, and it'll be great to play West Point — a fantastic program," Redding said. "We're excited to represent our school, and we know what West Point brings to the table each and every year."
