FAIRVIEW — Carson Jones and Jake Harper combined for 331 rushing yards, Fairview’s defense tallied three interceptions and the Aggies improved to 4-0 on the season following a 28-7 home win against Good Hope on Friday night.
Jones registered 169 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries while Harper corralled 162 yards on 16 carries for the Purple and Gold, who defeated the Raiders (1-3) for the second straight year.
“I’m super proud of my guys,” Fairview coach George Redding said. “It was a hard-fought game and we knew it was going to be a hard-fought game and a physical game. I do think there’s a lot of cleaning up that needs to happen on both sides … lots of mistakes on both sides. Having said that, I really thought our kids played hard. I was excited how they came out in the second half and got the run game going. We also made some big plays in the passing game. I thought our defense played tremendous as well. We gave up a couple of big plays, but we were able to keep them out of the end zone for the most part.”
The two squads battled valiantly late into the first half — Good Hope forced a missed field goal and Fairview’s Cade Yeager hauled in a pair of picks to help the game remain scoreless — before the Aggies finally broke through.
On a 4th-and-5 from the 30-yard line, Kolt Redding found Jameson Goble on a throwback screen and the latter followed his blockers into the end zone for a touchdown and 7-0 lead at halftime.
Jones helped Fairview pull away midway through the third quarter.
The junior running back provided a 60-yard scoring scamper to put the Aggies ahead 14-0 before adding a 72-yard touchdown run on the next offensive play for Fairview to make it a three-score game.
“Explosive plays are huge,” Redding said. “We live off that. You need five or six or seven of those a game to seal a win. Takeaways have been big for us, too. We’ve challenged our defense and they’ve really bought into that.”
Barett York’s 9-yard TD dash capped off a 12-play drive in the fourth quarter that put the Aggies up 28-0.
Good Hope avoided the shutout when Colten Whatley found Tyler Cone for a 5-yard scoring strike later in the period. On the Raiders’ next series, however, Fairview’s Isaac Elrod intercepted a pass, which allowed the Purple and Gold to run out the clock.
York added 39 rushing yards on eight carries. He also completed all three of his pass attempts for 38 yards. Redding, meanwhile, went 4-of-8 through the air for 53 yards and the score. He made all four extra-point attempts.
For Good Hope, Whatley completed 15 of 27 passes for 221 yards. Cone had six catches for 86 yards while Tucker Malin (two receptions for 61 yards) and Carter Rutherford (three receptions for 41 yards) also made plays through the air.
Fairview continues region — and county — play next week with a road outing at West Point.
“Totally excited about playing West Point,” Redding said. “County games are special. Those carry with you for a long time. Going over there will be tough. They’re a tremendous team, but we’re excited about the challenge.”
Good Hope, meanwhile, returns home for a region clash against Etowah.