For the third straight season, the Aggies are Brandin’ Iron Bowl champions.
Behind a four-touchdown showing from Eli Frost and a dominant defensive effort, Fairview improved to 4-1 on the season (2-0 in Class 5A, Region 8) following a 50-7 home triumph against West Point (1-4, 0-2) on Friday night.
Frost scored from 24, 3, 35 and 5 yards out, respectively, Barett York tossed an 11-yard TD pass to Jameson Goble, and the Purple and Gold limited the Warriors to just 17 total yards in the first half en route to building a 36-0 halftime advantage at Dafford Smith Stadium.
“I’m very pleased with our guys and with the way they approached the week,” Fairview coach George Redding said. “I’m also pleased with the way they approached the game. We really wanted to come out and play with some speed and tempo, and I felt like our guys did that. I felt like they managed a lot of situations well, and I felt like we were consistent with our energy and moving the ball and moving the chains.”
York added a 19-yard scoring scamper in the third quarter, and Carson Jones followed with a 6-yard touchdown run later in the stanza to put the home team in front 50-0. Jones’ score was set up by a lengthy interception return by Kolt Redding.
Ollie Howell’s 1-yard plunge in the fourth quarter helped West Point avoid the shutout.
Frost finished with 203 yards on 23 carries, while York provided 64 yards on six carries.
Jake Harper contributed a 52-yard rush late in the matchup, Eric Gonzalez notched at least one sack defensively, and Jones and Cade Yeager combined to recover a fumble on special teams that helped set up Frost’s second touchdown of the evening.
For West Point, Hunter Hensley passed for 66 yards, and Garit Roberson accumulated 49 rushing yards on 15 carries.
Fairview enters its bye week riding a three-game winning streak.
The Aggies are averaging 39.7 points per contest during that stretch, and their defense has limited opponents to just 27 total points during those 12 quarters.
Still, Redding knows there are improvements to be made as the season progresses.
“We’ve got a bunch of stuff that’s real dirty and not clean up yet that we have to get better at,” he said. “We made a lot of mistakes, even in the first half. We want to improve on that. Our guys will get a couple of days off this week, but it’s a great opportunity to focus on us and for us to, hopefully, take another step forward.”
West Point will step out of region play next week and host Douglas.