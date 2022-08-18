HUNTSVILLE — Eli Frost ran for 102 yards and four touchdowns in the first half, Fairview’s defense dominated throughout, and the Aggies opened the 2022 season on Thursday night with a 51-0 thumping of Columbia.
Frost scored from 4, 30, 4 and 20 yards out, respectively, to help Fairview build a quick 27-0 advantage in the first quarter before Jameson Goble’s 1-yard plunge in the second period made it 34-0 following an extra point from Kolt Redding, who capped the first-half scoring with a 25-yard field goal later in the frame.
The second half inside Milton Frank Stadium was contested in 10-minute, running clock quarters.
Carson Jones provided a 4-yard TD run for the Aggies in the third stanza, and Jake Harper scored from a yard out late in the game to round out the offensive fireworks for the Purple and Gold.
Fairview accumulated nearly 350 yards of offense while allowing less than 50 to the Eagles.
Frost racked up his numbers on just eight carries, while Barett York (four carries) and Goble (five carries) claimed 52 yards apiece on the ground. Jones added 43 rushing yards on six carries.
"You're always excited to have an opportunity to win, but I was very proud of the energy our guys played with," Fairview coach George Redding said. "We made tons of mistakes tonight, which is going to happen in your first game. We've still got a long way to go, but I'm excited about this group. They want to work, and we're progressing. But any time you can show up and represent your school at a high level; that's important to me."
So, too, is playing well enough to allow numerous underclassmen a chance to earn valuable reps.
"We're going to need those young guys this year to help build depth," Redding said. "Getting those guys some reps early in the season is very important. We had a good opportunity to do that tonight, and I was excited to see what some of those guys could do."
Fairview hosts Priceville next Friday night for its home opener.