Fairview had myriad reasons to cheer in 2019.
The Aggies accumulated a 9-3 record, secured the program's first playoff win since 2010 and notched their first region title — Class 4A, Region 7 — since 1998.
Now, coach George Redding and Co. are looking to carry that momentum into Week 0 next month.
Fairview will return to 5A this season after spending the previous two campaigns in the 4A ranks.
The Purple and Gold open at DAR on August 21.
Need a football fix? Then take a look at this year's Aggies below and check back for a full story, roster and pictures in the 2020 Football Preview Magazine — due out in August.
% Head Coach: George Redding
% Last Season: 9-3, 6-1 (Class 4A, Region 7)
% Key Departures: Tyvn Ellis, Mason Black, Oakley Mullican
% Key Returners: Parker Martin, Tyler Simmons, Eli Speegle, Levi Garner, JT White, Dalton Payne, Adam Parker
% Coach Speak: "Our big focus has been gratitude. We talked how any time someone around us complains about the heat or the conditioning or wearing a mask ... just remember, this can all be taken from us at any day. We're doing everything we can to be safe, and we're excited about the season." — George Redding
"I'd like to see us continue our growth this season. We saw great improvement during the summer from our team. Even with the quarantine stuff, we had guys PR'ing in the weight room. I really hope we keep the hunger we have and keep getting better." — George Redding
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.