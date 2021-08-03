FAIRVIEW — The return to Class 5A went as smoothly as possible for the Aggies.
Fairview delivered a praiseworthy 10-2 season in 2020, reaching the second round of the playoffs for a second straight year.
Now, the Aggies — who began fall camp earlier this week — are hoping to go even further this time around.
The first step is a home opener against DAR on Aug. 20.
Need a football fix? Then take a look at this year's Aggies below and check back for a full story, roster and pictures in the 2021 Football Preview Magazine — due out later this month.
Head Coach: George Redding
2020 Record: 10-2 (5-1 in Class 5A, Region 7)
Key Returners: Ethan Bice, Tyde Bagwell, Parker Martin, Tyler Simmons, Eli Frost, Dalton Payne, Bryson Chamness, Caden Jennings, Carson Jennings
Key Losses: JT White, Eli Speegle, Will Bailey, Levi Garner, Adam Parker
Coach Speak: “The energy level has been unbelievably good, and we're very pleased with that. The big thing is controlling that emotion a little bit. You know, we're excited to be out here. But that excitement — we've lost a little bit of focus on some details. We don't ride the rollercoaster. It's fun. It's good. But there's got to be some control with our emotions, so that we're learning each day and getting better each day.” — George Redding
"I'd like to see some more cohesiveness up front with our offensive line and those guys working together. We've got two new dudes up there. We've also got three new guys at defensive line and linebacker combined. So we want all that meshing together, where we understand each other and understand the calls and are able to play off each other." — George Redding
2021 Schedule
Aug. 20: DAR
Aug. 27: at Vinemont
Sept. 3: Guntersville*
Sept. 10: at Douglas*
Sept. 17: West Point*
Sept. 24: BYE
Oct. 1: at Boaz*
Oct. 8: at Crossville*
Oct. 15: Brewer
Oct. 22: Sardis*
Oct. 29: at Holly Pond
*Class 5A, Region 7 Game
