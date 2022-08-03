Fairview provided its community a memorable season in 2021.
The Aggies won a school-record 12 games en route to reaching the quarterfinals for the first time since 1994 and the semifinals for the first time in program history.
They’d love nothing more than an encore performance.
Fairview will compete in a feisty Class 5A, Region 8 that includes Russellville, East Limestone, Ardmore and West Point, and coach George Redding — who has led the Purple and Gold to 31 victories since 2019 — will be tasked with replacing a handful of key contributors off last year’s squad.
The Aggies open the season with a road game against Columbia on Thursday, August 18.
Need a quick football fix? Then take a look at this year’s Aggies below and check back for a story, roster and pictures in the 2022 Football Preview Magazine — due out later this month.
Fairview
2021 Record: 12-2 (5-1 in Class 5A, Region 7)
Key Losses: Parker Martin, Elijah Guyton, Bryson Chamness, Dalton Payne, Tyler Simmons, Tyde Bagwell, Ethan Bice
Key Returners: Jameson Goble, Eli Frost, Eric Gonzalez, Cale Foster, Zane Roberts, Carson Jennings, Caden Jennings
Coach Speak: "It’s very exciting, and it’s always great to see all the faces. You see most of them all summer, but there’s just something about that first day of practice in August. The energy is good, and there’s a lot of excitement in the air.” — George Redding
"The biggest thing for us is plugging in some areas and getting those guys enough reps. We talk about finding ways to get game reps in practice. We’ve got to get these guys up to game speed. Right now, it’s just lots and lots of reps and learning.” — George Redding
2022 Schedule
8/18: at Columbia
8/26: Priceville
9/2: East Limestone*
9/9: at Good Hope
9/16: West Point*
9/23: BYE
9/30: at Ardmore*
10/7: Brewer*
10/14: at Lawrence County*
10/21: Russellville*
10/28: at Randolph
*Class 5A, Region 8 Game